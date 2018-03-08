SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their new 'supplier risk analysis study on the transportation services industry'. A renowned player in the transportation services industry was looking at devising robust strategies to enhance the quality of their supply-chain while maintaining productivity standards. The client also wanted to manage the supplier information efficiently by mitigating risks and cutting down costs. Additionally, the transportation services provider wanted to gain actionable insights into their global supply chain network to reduce the associated risks.

According to the procurement analysts at SpendEdge, "Leveraging supplier risk analysis solutions help firms assess the risks and design and implement value-based solutions in relation to their business drivers and priorities."

Renowned transportation services providers are increasingly leveraging the use of supplier risk analysis solutions to identify, measure, and prioritize risks to develop a customized risk mitigation strategy. Our supplier risk analysis solutions help organizations enhance the quality of the supply chain by developing strategies based on their business objectives.

The supplier risk analysis solutions offered by the experts at SpendEdge helped the transportation services provider identify the reasons that led to supplier failures. Our solution also assisted the client in measuring the impacts of disruptions across the extended supply chain by focusing on services that were aligned with the organization's core value drivers. Moreover, the solutions helped the client reduce the cost of maintaining supplier data, which in turn improved their overall supply chain efficiency.

Supplier risk analysis solutions offered benefits that helped the client to:

Identify and collaborate with selected suppliers based on the associated risks

Improve the overall supply chain efficiency

