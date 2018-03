COOL VALLEY (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Express Scripts (ESRX) have pulled back off their best levels of the day but continue to see significant strength in late-day trading on Thursday. After reaching a two-year intraday high, Express Scripts is currently up by 8.2 percent.



The advance by Express Scripts comes after the pharmacy benefit manager agreed to be acquired by Cigna (CI) in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $67 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX