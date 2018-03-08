KAT VON D BEAUTY LAUNCHES 40 NEW VEGAN STUDDEDKISS LIPSTICKS

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Kat Von D's iconic Studded Kiss Creme Lipstick is back to rock your lips with a covetable new formula, explosive new shade range, and reimagined new look! When Kat set out to create the perfect lipstick - romantic yet edgy, classy yet sexy in unbelievable colors - she created the iconic Studded Kiss. Today, Studded Kiss Lipstick is more badass than ever with a higher pigment formula that delivers luxuriously rich texture and intensified color payoff with Kat's signature long wear and commitment to cruelty-free makeup that's completely vegan.

The new Studded Kiss Creme Lipstick launches with 40 incredible colors in three rad finishes: Satin Matte, Glimmer, and Metallic. Kat's largest, most disruptive shade range ever includes timeless best-sellers, resurrected fan-favorites, beloved icons from her Everlasting Liquid Lipstick collection, and the all-new White Out, an artistry-inspired opaque white to use as a base or to mix and customize your own perfect lip shades. From nudes to brights to bold pops of color, Studded Kiss offers a full spectrum for any one.

As always, Kat personally tested and approved the formulation of each 100% Vegan, cruelty-free shade to ensure consistent pigmentation, and comfortable, virtually weightless wear. Kat was even involved in designing the iconic Studded Kiss Lipstick packaging and lettering. The Studded Kiss lipstick bullet case was inspired by the black studs on her favorite cuff bracelet.

Get The Look:

Kat Von D Beauty Artistry Collective Artist Tara Buenrostro (@juscallmetara) shares her passion for the new Studded Kiss Lipsticks:

"The newly reformulated Studded Kiss Creme Lipsticks are truly unlike any lipsticks out there. They are the longest-lasting lipsticks with the most insane color payoff. From the perfect nudes for any skin tone, classic reds, all the way to those weirdo-pops and Everlasting Liquid Lipstick shade faves - we have any color your heart desires!"

Tara dishes on creating the look seen on Kat Von D in the Studded Kiss Creme Lipstick campaign, which inspired the "Kiss Me All Over" tagline:

"I always love collaborating with Kat on ideas for campaigns, so when she approached me with the idea of lipsticks all over her face, my first thought was that I was going to have to kiss her... A LOT. In order to accomplish the campaign look, I created custom stencils and with the help of the three other Artistry Collective members we filled them in with different shades of Studded Kiss to truly showcase the amazing color range, intense pigmentation and color payoff to give Kat the perfect, Studded Kiss Me All Over look."

Kat Von D Studded Kiss Creme Lipstick will be available inthe United Kingdom in February 2018 at Debenhams.

Vegan! Kat's passion for animals means that all products are 100% Cruelty Free Forever. Studded Kiss Creme Lipstick is 100% vegan. Share your looks and find more inspiration at KatVonDBeauty.com, @KatVonDBeauty, KatVonDBeauty and StuddedKiss

ABOUT KAT VON D BEAUTY: LONG WEAR. HIGH PIGMENT. FULL COVERAGE.

Kat Von D Beauty was created and launched in 2008. Inspired by the inks of her world-famous tattoo shop, High Voltage Tattoo, Kat created an unstoppable, beloved makeup brand that specializes in long wear, high pigment, and full coverage beauty products that empower you to unleash your inner artist.

In her nonstop pursuit of creating the most perfect beauty products you've never imagined, Kat Von D tests and wears everything she makes, drawing endless inspiration from her experience as an artist, tattooer, musician, animal-rights activist, social media leader, and creator. Praised and cherished for her artistry, authenticity, innovation, and quality obsession, Kat Von D is one of the fastest-growing beauty brands in the industry.

As a passionate animal-rights activist, Kat Von D is committed to ensuring 100% Cruelty Free beauty and 100% Vegan makeup within her line. In recognition of her work, Kat was the recipient of the Animal Rights National Conference's Celebrity Animal Advocate Award and named Vegan Celebrity of the Year in 2017.

Kat Von D Beauty is distributed in 35 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe, South East Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Scandinavia, the United Kingdom and Ireland -- exclusively at SEPHORA,Naimies, Kaufhof, Debenhams andwww.katvondbeauty.com.

ABOUT KENDO

Based in San Francisco, CA, KENDO creates or acquires beauty brands and focuses on developing them into global powerhouses. The portfolio consists of Kat Von D Beauty, Marc Jacobs Beauty, OLEHENRIKSEN, BITE Beauty and Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. The name KENDO is a play on the phrase "can do."What characterizes KENDO is its dedication to product quality, innovation and authentic storytelling. Brands within the KENDO portfolio are distributed in35 countries worldwide.