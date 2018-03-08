Bahamas Ministry of Tourism: WHAT'S NEW IN THE ISLANDS OF THE BAHAMAS THIS SPRING

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, March 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Islands Of The Bahamas are heating up this spring with seasonal deals, hotel updates and festivals worth traveling for. In a major development, the CDC reported there have been no new cases of Zika in the past 12 months, thus removing The Bahamas from the list of at risk destinations. And, once again, The Bahamas graced the front cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, putting The Bahamas top of mind for travelers ahead of the peak travel season.

The Bahamas Are Zika Free - On February 2, 2018 the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) removed The Bahamas from its list of "Areas with Risk of Zika," which, according to their website (https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/page/zika-travel-information), identifies places where pregnant women should avoid travel, and where travelers should strictly follow steps to prevent mosquito bites and sexual transmission during and after the trip. There have been no new cases of Zika identified in the area or from travelers in the past 12 months.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Unveils Grand Classica - Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line (BPCL), the only line with a two-night cruise departing year-round from the Port of Palm Beach, recently announced that Grand Classica, its new ship joining Grand Celebration, will begin sailing on April 13, 2018. Reservations for Grand Classica open with a special Buy-One, Get-One Free booking offer. Beginning with the first sailing, Bahamas Paradise will be the only cruise line to offer daily departures to Grand Bahama Island from the Port of Palm Beach becoming the largest provider of tourism to the Island. www.BahamasParadiseCruise.com (https://www.bahamasparadisecruise.com/)

Harbour Island Featured On the Cover of 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue - The Bahamas was once again featured in the highly regarded annual Sports Illustrated (SI) Swimsuit Issue, on stand now, with Harbour Island's turquoise waters splashing the cover of this year's all-Caribbean edition. Models including cover model Danielle Herrington and Bahamian-born Chase Carter took over Harbour Island shooting in locations including the streets of Dunmore Town, Pink Sand Beach, the Lone Tree and various pastel-hued homes. During the production, the SI crew stayed at Pink Sands Beach Resort and frequented local businesses such as The Landing Restaurant and Dake's Shoppe. https://www.si.com/swim-daily/2018/02/05/si-swimsuit-2018-harbour-island-bahamas (https://www.si.com/swim-daily/2018/02/05/si-swimsuit-2018-harbour-island-bahamas)

See below for a sampling of deals and packages that travelers can take advantage of this spring.

Grand Isle Resort - This tranquil resort and spa, located in Great Exuma, is offering new specials including stay more save more. Save up to 25% on a 7-night stay. https://www.bahamas.com/dealspackages/stay-more-save-more-grand-isle-resort-spa-0 (https://www.bahamas.com/dealspackages/stay-more-save-more-grand-isle-resort-spa-0)

Tiamo - For a completely secluded, off-the-beaten- path honeymoon consider Tiamo in Andros. The Honeymoon Dream package includes Champaign, dinner under the stars, a day at the exclusive private cove, sunset cruise and more. Prices start at $600 USD for two people on top of nightly rates. https://www.bahamas.com/dealspackages/tiamo-andros-bahamas (https://www.bahamas.com/dealspackages/tiamo-andros-bahamas)

Stella Maris Resort Club - Long Island has a private island feel and Stella Maris Resort Club wants honeymooners to experience it. Book a stay at Stella Maris and enjoy a couple's massage, rental car, ocean view king room and all meals. Rates start at $2,649 USD per couple. https://www.bahamas.com/dealspackages/stella-maris-resort-club-long-island-bahamas (https://www.bahamas.com/dealspackages/stella-maris-resort-club-long-island-bahamas)

The Cove Eleuthera - Experience the Caribbean Adventure Package at The Cove Eleuthera. Choose your day adventure (half-day conch diving, stand up paddle boarding, discover the spectacular reefs, etc.) then head back to the resort for a night of sleep in luxury accommodations followed by daily breakfast. Rates from $659 USD. https://www.bahamas.com/dealspackages/cove-eleuthera (https://www.bahamas.com/dealspackages/cove-eleuthera)

Warwick Paradise Island - Book the 'Celebrate in Paradise' package for any upcoming special occasion. The package includes a $75 or $100 spa credit per person, chilled Prosecco with miniature rum cake, guarantee airport transfer, plus more. https://www.bahamas.com/dealspackages/warwick-celebrate-paradise (https://www.bahamas.com/dealspackages/warwick-celebrate-paradise)

Sandyport Beach Resort - Stay longer and save more at Sandyport Beach Resort in Nassau. Save up to 20% on stays of five nights more at this laid-back island jewel. https://www.bahamas.com/dealspackages/stay-longer-save-more (https://www.bahamas.com/dealspackages/stay-longer-save-more)

Atlantis, Paradise Island - Save on nightly rates and receive up to $300 Resort Credits at Atlantis and experience the true Bahamian culture - from Junkanoo Fest in The Royal Lobby to Art Walk in the Marina Village and local Bahamian flavors at various restaurants. https://www.bahamas.com/dealspackages/300-resort-credit-atlantis-paradise-island (https://www.bahamas.com/dealspackages/300-resort-credit-atlantis-paradise-island)



Margaritaville Beach Resort at The Pointe - Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville brand recently announced plans for a $250 million, six-acre development in the heart of downtown Nassau. The property will feature 150 hotel rooms, 150 luxury residences, a marina, water park, entertainment center and signature Margaritaville food and beverage concepts. Construction has already begun, and the project is expected to begin a phased opening in mid-2019. The Pointe project will also include a 45-slip marina and yacht club, and 24,000 square feet of retail space. https://blog.margaritaville.com/2018/01/nassau-announcement/ (https://blog.margaritaville.com/2018/01/nassau-announcement/)

Baha Mar - While the Rosewood hotel is slated to open in spring 2018, the SLS opened in November and joined the Grand Hyatt (April 2017) as the second hotel to open at the Baha Mar megaresort. The upscale property features 300 rooms, including 107 residences, world-class décor and a range of dining and nightlife experiences. The three, uniquely designed hotel brands will share amenities including the Caribbean's largest casino, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course, ESPA flagship 30,000-square-foot spa, the largest convention center in the Caribbean, with more than 40 restaurants, bars and lounges. www.bahamar.com (http://bahamar.com/)

Peace & Plenty Hotel - The iconic hotel on Great Exuma is now open after undergoing a renovation including a top-to-bottom refresh and complete upgrade to modern convenience. The property was acquired in 2017 by Miami-based SMS Lodging in partnership with Exuma real estate investors, Steve & Patrick Harrington and Bahamian entrepreneur, Burton Rodgers. The resort, centrally located in George Town, features 32 waterfront rooms, a pool, restaurant, two bars, and dock along Elizabeth Harbour. https://www.peaceandplenty.com/ (https://www.peaceandplenty.com/)

Jack's Bay - Tiger Wood's TGR Design is teaming up with Jack's Bay Developersto build a beachfront luxury resort and private club at Rock Sound on Eleuthera island. The first phase of development is currently underway for a Woods-designed 10-hole golf course called "The Playgrounds," as well as The Pink House Beach Club with a pool restaurant and bar, slated to debut this year. Additional plans are in place for an 18-hole course and more resort amenities, including oceanfront suites, cottages and villas. https://www.jacksbayclub.com (https://www.jacksbayclub.com/tiger-woods-tees-up-jacks-bay)

Bahamas Kennel Club International Dog Show (March 17-18) - At our 36th annual International All Breed Dog Show and Obedience and Agility Trials, in Nassau, dogs will compete in breed, obedience, rally, and agility classes to earn titles as Bahamian Champions, and ultimately for 'Best in Show'. https://www.bahamas.com/event/bahamas-kennel-club-international-dog-show (https://www.bahamas.com/event/bahamas-kennel-club-international-dog-show)

