

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $20.12 million, or $0.51 per share. This was higher than $17.17 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $202.78 million. This was up from $189.16 million last year.



Marcus & Millichap Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $20.12 Mln. vs. $17.17 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.51 vs. $0.44 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.39 -Revenue (Q4): $202.78 Mln vs. $189.16 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.2%



