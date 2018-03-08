

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company said its earnings dropped to $164.76 million, or $0.32 per share. This was lower than $171.77 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.1% to $615.41 million. This was down from $616.30 million last year.



Marvell Technology Group Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $164.76 Mln. vs. $171.77 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.32 vs. $0.34 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -5.9% -Revenue (Q4): $615.41 Mln vs. $616.30 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.1%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.29 - $0.33 Next quarter revenue guidance: $585 - $615



