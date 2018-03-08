

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Natural Foods (UNFI) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $50.49 million, or $0.99 per share. This was up from $25.48 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.5% to $2.53 billion. This was up from $2.29 billion last year.



United Natural Foods earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $50.49 Mln. vs. $25.48 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 98.2% -EPS (Q2): $0.99 vs. $0.50 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 98.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.55 -Revenue (Q2): $2.53 Bln vs. $2.29 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.5%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.27 - $3.35 Full year revenue guidance: $10.01 - $10.16 Bln



