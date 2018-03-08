sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

35,39 Euro		+0,18
+0,51 %
WKN: 903615 ISIN: US9111631035 Ticker-Symbol: UN3 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,753
39,152
23:01
35,42
35,62
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC
UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC35,39+0,51 %