Servier, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Cellectis (Paris:ALCLS) (NASDAQ:CLLS) (Euronext Growth: ALCLS Nasdaq: CLLS), today announced that results from the two phase 1 trials with UCART19, the allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T-cell product being developed by Servier and Pfizer, will be presented during the European society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT) Annual Meeting to be held from March 18 to 21, 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Results from the CALM (UCART19 in Advanced Lymphoid Malignancies) study will be presented during an oral session by Reuben Benjamin, MD, PhD, Principal Investigator and consultant hematologist at King's College Hospital, London, United Kingdom, on March 21, 2018 at 9:30 am (Room 5A). The CALM study is an open label, dose-escalation study designed to evaluate safety, tolerability and antileukemic activity of UCART19 in adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD19-positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL).

Presentation title: First-in-human study with UCART19, an allogeneic anti-CD19 car T-cell product, in high-risk adult patients with CD19+ R/R B-cell ALL: preliminary results of CALM study1

The PALL (Pediatric Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia) study is a phase 1, open label, study to evaluate the safety and the ability of UCART19 to induce molecular remission in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory B-ALL. PALL was initiated in the UK in June 2016. Paul Veys, MD, PhD, Director of the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH), London, United Kingdom, will share data during an oral session on March 21, 2018 at 11:40 am (Auditorium IV).

Presentation title: Gene-edited allogeneic CAR19 T-cells (UCART19) induce molecular remission ahead of allo-sct in high risk pediatric patients with CD19+ relapsed/refractory B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia2

Servier is the sponsor of both studies. In 2015, Servier acquired exclusive rights from Cellectis for UCART19, which is being codeveloped by Servier and Pfizer.

About UCART19

UCART19 is an allogeneic CAR T-cell product candidate being developed for treatment of CD19-expressing hematological malignancies, gene edited with TALEN. UCART19 is initially being developed in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and is currently in Phase I. The current approach with UCART19 is based on the preliminary positive results from clinical trials using autologous products based on the CAR technology. UCART19 has the potential to overcome the limitation of the current autologous approach by providing an allogeneic, frozen, "off-the-shelf" T cell based medicinal product.

In November 2015, Servier acquired the exclusive rights to UCART19 from Cellectis. Following further agreements, Servier and Pfizer began collaborating on a joint clinical development program for this cancer immunotherapy. Pfizer has been granted exclusive rights by Servier to develop and commercialize UCART19 in the United States, while Servier retains exclusive rights for all other countries.

About Servier

Servier is an international pharmaceutical company governed by a non-profit foundation, with its headquarters in France (Suresnes). With a strong international presence in 148 countries and a turnover of 4.152 billion euros in 2017, Servier employs 21,600 people worldwide. Entirely independent, the Group reinvests 25% of its turnover (excluding generic drugs) in research and development and uses all its profits for development. Corporate growth is driven by Servier's constant search for innovation in five areas of excellence: cardiovascular, immune-inflammatory and neuropsychiatric diseases, cancer and diabetes, as well as by its activities in high-quality generic drugs.

Pfizer Inc.: Working together for a healthier world

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products. Our global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines as well as many of the world's best-known consumer health care products. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 150 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer_News, LinkedIn, YouTube, and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.

About Cellectis

Cellectis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new generation of cancer immunotherapies based on gene-edited T-cells (UCART). By capitalizing on its 18 years of expertise in gene editing built on its flagship TALEN technology and pioneering electroporation system PulseAgile Cellectis uses the power of the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells.

Using its life-science-focused, pioneering genome engineering technologies, Cellectis' goal is to create innovative products in multiple fields and with various target markets.

Talking about gene editing? We do it. TALEN is a registered trademark owned by the Cellectis Group.

