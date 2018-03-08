

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines (UAL) Thursday said its traffic for the month of February increased 5.7 percent, as capacity and load factor improve.



UAL's February 2018 consolidated traffic increased 5.7 percent to 14.75 billion revenue passenger miles from 13.95 billion revenue passenger miles last year.



Capacity increased 3.8 percent to 18.88 billion available seat miles from 18.19 billion available seat miles last year.



UAL's February 2018 consolidated load factor increased 1.4 points 78.1 percent from 76.7 percent last year.



The company continues to expect first-quarter 2018 consolidated passenger unit revenue to be flat to up 2.0 percent compared to the first quarter of 2017.



