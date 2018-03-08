Technavio, a market research company, has announced their latest report on stem cell therapy for multiple sclerosis for the period 2018-2022. The report entails an in-depth analysis of the pipeline landscape along with the pipeline molecules in different developmental stages. It also lists out the major regulatory authorities in this market.

Stem cell therapy for multiple sclerosis market insights

Multiple sclerosis leads to adverse effects on the brain and spinal cord. The exact cause leading to such effects is still not determined. Some unidentified environmental factor usually triggers the disease, especially in genetically predisposed individuals. It is considered to be an autoimmune disease, which takes place when an individual's immune system attacks the healthy cells in the body.

Various distinct patterns have been identified, depending on the course of the disease. They are relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS), primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS), secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS), and progressive relapsing multiple sclerosis (PRMS).

RRMS is the most common disease, which is defined by attacks when symptoms relapses, followed by periods of partial or complete recovery. PPMS is defined as the worsening neurologic function from the onset of symptoms without early relapses. SPMS occurs as a transition stage, without a progressive worsening of neurologic function, in patients diagnosed with RRMS. PRMS is a rather uncommon disease type characterized by the distinct attacks of symptoms.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for oncology, "At present, the therapies for multiple sclerosis are focused on slowing the progression of the disease rather than developing a cure. The management of multiple sclerosis largely depends on symptomatic interventions."

Stem cell therapy for multiple sclerosis segmentation analysis

The stem cell therapy for multiple sclerosis is segmented into the following RoA, including intravenous, intracerebroventricular, and unspecified (parenteral). The unspecified (parenteral) segment held a market share of 60%, followed by intravenous with 30%, and intracerebroventricular with 10%.

The report also consists of companies that are actively involved in the development of stem cell therapy for multiple sclerosis patients. Based on their financial status, the companies are segmented into Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3.

