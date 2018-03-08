TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 03/08/18 -- WG Advisory Services (WG), a leading provider of IT Strategic Planning, Business Continuity, and Cloud Readiness Services, announced today that the company has launched enCase, the industry's first cloud-based IT Strategic Planning portal. Using its interactive dashboard, customers can manage and track graphical scorecards and roadmaps created using output from WG IT Infrastructure Health Checks, Cloud Readiness Assessments, Business Impact Analysis (BIA), Risk Assessments (RA), and Disaster Recovery Strategies.

The integration is the first of its kind in the industry, providing organizations of all sizes unprecedented visibility and control of their IT environment.

Dynamic graphs illustrate trends and baselines, allowing senior management to access high-level scorecards by simply selecting the desired data point. IT management can dig deeper by accessing detailed reports outlining the results of technology assessments and recommendations. Accessing the desired information has never been easier.

"The information management landscape is changing at a rapid pace, which is driven by the dynamic needs of the modern customer," stated Gary J. Walker, Partner at WG. "Most technology consulting companies providing services such as IT Strategic Planning still consider a hardcopy report, or a PDF on a USB stick, as the primary deliverable in an engagement. We've taken this to a whole new level, providing a live interactive dashboard acting as the central gateway to your organization's IT management program. Our engagements are much more than one-off projects - they're launched as fluid programs with scheduled checkpoints. It's time to move on from the dusty outdated report - enCase is smart, adaptive, and fluid."

WG Advisory Services continues to revolutionize the IT consulting industry with a dynamic platform built on modern cloud architecture and flexible infrastructure. enCase integrates and displays assessment data to strengthen IT operations while providing a seamless user experience.

About WG Advisory Services

With offices in Toronto and New York, WG Advisory Services enables Canadian and US corporations to ensure IT technology and processes are delivering value to the business. Our expertise in the many layers of information technology, coupled with a strict focus on customer business requirements, has made us unique in the industry. Our team of analysts work with the latest technology and closely monitor strategic trends and their potential for significant impact on the enterprise in the next 1 to 3 years. To learn more please visit www.wgadvisory.ca.

