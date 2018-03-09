Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2018) - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (the "Company") announces an initial Phase I drill program of up to four holes at its 100% owned McWatters gold property located near Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The drill program will test a target situated several hundred metres south of the Cadillac Larder Lake Break and is expected to commence during the second week of March, 2018.

Mr. Yvan Bussières, P.Eng., is the Qualified Person who has prepared or supervised the preparation of the information that forms the basis for the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

ABOUT OPAWICA EXPLORATIONS INC.

Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of gold and base metal mineral properties in Canada. The Company owns 100% interest subject to certain royalties in the Bazooka gold property located in the Beauchastel Township approximately seven kilometres southwest of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The Bazooka property comprises seven contiguous kilometres of strike length along the prolific Abitibi Gold Belt on the Cadillac Larder Lake Break. The eastern border of the Bazooka gold property adjoins Yorbeau Resources Inc.'s Rouyn Property and the western border adjoins Monarques Gold Corporation's Wasamac gold property (2,882,000 oz Au resources per Monarques NI 43-101 technical report dated October 25, 2017). The Company also holds 100% interest subject to certain royalties in the McWatters gold property in the Rouyn-Noranda area and the Arrowhead gold property in the Joannes Township, Quebec.

