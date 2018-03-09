Patented design delivers superior performance when compared to other protectors in its weight class

Port Coquitlam, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2018) - Universal Moulding Ltd., a producer of pipe protection solutions for the oil and gas industry, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued US Patent 9,828,150, covering a taper design that increases the break-out force required to unthread a pin protector from the pipe, especially in hot temperatures. "The taper design has been well received by pipe manufacturers and processors as not only does it better protect a pipe during transportation, but also provides additional impact protection," said Max Danneffel, President of Universal Moulding Ltd. "We look forward to introducing the taper design to our growing line of pipe protection solutions," he said.

Our OCTG protector line is available in API, Semi-Premium and Premium connections and features:

Self-locking tapered wedge for adding support to the inner circumference of a pipe, improving impact performance and keeping a protector in place

Cut-outs for easy installation and removal with a flat bar

Recess for easy removal with a pipe wrench

External ribs for excellent grip

Large engravings for enhanced protector identification

Stackable design for improved handling and storage

"Knock-out" center for accommodating a pipe hook

Reclaimable for re-use or recycling







Application of protector with patented taper design to a 7" LTC pipe. Taper can be seen locking into the inner circumference of the pipe's top edge.

Cannot view this image? Please visit

http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1120/33410_a1520557119706_58.jpg to view this image

About Universal Moulding Ltd.

Established in 1973, Universal Moulding Ltd. is a leading thread protector manufacturer with locations in Houston, Texas and Port Coquitlam, British Columbia. The company pioneered the development of plastic thread protectors in Canada in the 1970s and is now focused on developing high performance protectors at economical price points, providing pipe manufacturers and processors with superior value.

Contact Information

Universal Moulding Ltd.

John Danneffel

Vice President

Tel: 604-942-6325 ext. 3

www.umltd.ca