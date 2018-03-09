Speedcast Launches Fully Managed Global Connectivity Solution

Speedcast Atlas' Sets a New Standard in Global Connectivity and Personalized Customer Support

SYDNEY, March 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, has announced the release of Speedcast Atlas, a fully-managed connectivity solution designed to support and guide customers through the continued digitalization and automation of their worksites and processes.

Speedcast Atlas features a highly redundant network with multiple satellite networks covering each location, and a non-satellite infrastructure consisting of microwave, fiber and LTE technologies. Speedcast Atlas offers a wide range of applications and value-added services delivered through one service experience that extends across all of the markets we serve. Speedcast Atlas is a fully managed end-to-end solution with global 24/7 technical support and local engineering presence.

While connectivity rapidly evolves in terms of speed and reliability, end users are adding ever-more critical applications on their networks; building the network into a sophisticated resource, yet complicating the overall management. The Speedcast Atlas solution engages customers as a trusted partner, to proactively monitor the network and react with customized solutions.

Speedcast Atlas extends Speedcast's managed services through enhanced and differentiated technology offerings focusing on cyber-security, crew welfare, content solutions, data & voice applications and network systems integration.

"As our customers digitalize their business and move applications to the cloud, they are relying more and more on connectivity and require a partner that can deliver more bandwidth with higher reliability and better support. They need a partner to help them navigate the frontiers of today's innovations and stay connected no matter what, a partner that manages the network with faultless reliability, fanatical support and a well-trained eye for future innovations and opportunities." - Pierre-Jean Beylier, CEO Speedcast.

To learn more about Speedcast Atlas, visit https://vimeo.com/259215215.

About Speedcast International Limited

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the largest provider of remote communications and IT services in the world. Speedcast's fully managed service is delivered via a leading global, multi-access-technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 70+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive on the ground local support from 40+ countries. This global "network of networks" allows customers to fully rely on the most robust, integrated infrastructure available in the market for their mission critical applications. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic business partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet unique customer needs and enable business transformation. Speedcast extends its managed services through differentiated technology offerings including cyber-security, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 2,000 customers in over 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, NGOs and Government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

