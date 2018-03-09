

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Total labor cash earnings in Japan increased for the sixth straight month in January, in line with expectations, preliminary report from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare showed Friday.



Gross earnings climbed 0.7 percent year-over-year in January, slower than the 0.9 percent rise in December, which was revised up from 0.7 percent.



Contractual gross earnings rose 0.3 percent, while special cash earnings surged by 9.3 percent.



At the same time, real cash earnings dropped 0.9 percent in January, reversing a 0.3 percent increase in December.



