Exec-Comm LLC, a premier communication skills training and consulting firm, today announced that DB&A, their Parisian partner, will host a showcase highlighting Exec-Comm's popular business writing workshop. Write for Results will be held in Paris on March 9.

In 2014, Exec-Comm announced a major expansion to its global services, with Exec-Comm certified coaches now working out of eleven global hubs. DB&A, Exec-Comm's newest hub in Paris, will host their first regional client showcase. At this invite-only exclusive event for pharmaceutical professionals, DB&A will introduce the partnership and Exec-Comm's well-known business writing seminar.

During the Write for Results seminar, attendees will learn to focus on the needs of their audience. They will learn how to write clear, concise documents by simplifying and focusing the writing process. After the seminar, they will be able to engage the reader with an active voice, prepare results-oriented emails, create persuasive proposals and informative reports, organize information effectively, and edit documents quickly.

Created in 2003, DB&A is recognized in France as an authority in oral and behavioral communication. Whether for public speaking, positive leadership, or interpersonal skills at the workplace, DB&A smoothly integrates techniques from the performing arts with those of communication and personal development. With the addition of Exec-Comm's proven business writing seminar, they have rounded out their communication skills offerings.

"We're excited to deliver our first business writing showcase in Paris in French." said Christine Healey de Casanova of Exec-Comm. "Our partnership with DB&A has made it possible to bring our communication skills training programs to France. This showcase is the beginning of a long relationship."

"We are pleased to introduce Exec-Comm to some of our customers for the strength of its pedagogy, its know-how and its experience curve in executive communication," says David Bitton of DB&A.

