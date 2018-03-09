D-Link Wins Prestigious iF Design Award 2018

The DCS-1820LM 4G LTE Outdoor Camera receives iF Design Award for its exceptional design.

TAIPEI, Taiwan, March 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international provider of networking solutions D-Link today announced that they won the world-renowned iF Design Award. The winning product, DCS-1820LM 4G LTE Outdoor Camera, won in the telecommunications discipline of the product category.

Each year, the world's oldest independent design organization, Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, organizes the iF Design Award. Over 6,400 entries were submitted from 54 countries this year in hopes of receiving the seal of quality. DCS-1820LM 4G LTE Outdoor Camera won over the 63-member jury, made up of independent experts from all over the world, with its powerful capabilities and outstanding design. The battery-powered camera is designed for surveillance and security in outdoor, remote areas. It has longer battery life compared to competitors, and the camera can detect human motion with its unique AI component.

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in connecting people, businesses and cities. We aim to connect more homes, small businesses, medium to large-sized enterprises, and service providers. D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, storage, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer, D-Link has grown from a group of seven friends since its founding in 1986 in Taiwan to more than 2,000 employees worldwide.

