GEP Is Top Strategic Consulting Firm In Procurement, Says ALM Vanguard Report

- ALM Intelligence, the leading research organization in the global management consulting sector, names GEP a Vanguard Leader in its latest report on procurement operations consulting

- Report marks successive honors in procurement and supply chain management categories

- GEP is also a Vanguard leader in ALM's Supply Chain Risk Management Report

CLARK, New Jersey, March 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --GEP, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain transformation solutions to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that it has again achieved leadership ranking in the ALM Vanguard Report on Procurement Operations Consulting, authored by ALM Intelligence, the recognized leader in research, analysis and insight into the global management consulting industry.

"GEP offers a strong suite of capabilities for its clients centered on robust transformation with a focus on organizational design, process optimization and zero-based budgeting," according to the report. "GEP possesses deep insights into the procurement operations space and its thoughtful analysis and application of trends for client capabilities resonates well."

GEP, unique among global business solutions providers, offers unified business transformation solutions that combine global capabilities in strategic management consulting, managed services and the industry's leading procurement software platform - SMART by GEP.

"GEP's specialized focus on procurement provides the firm with a strong baselining capability for clients seeking to evolve the function," the report notes. "The firm's suite of capabilities and offering in software and managed services complements the consulting piece of its business well, and provides a holistic capability for clients."

A complimentary abstract of the report is available for download here: www.gep.com/almvanguardprocurement2018.



About ALM Intelligence

ALM Intelligence provides accurate and reliable market sizing and forecasts on consulting services worldwide, needs-analysis and vendor profiling for buyers of consulting services, timely and insightful intelligence on the top consulting firms in their respective markets, and operational benchmarks that measure consulting performance.

ALM Intelligence's research spans multiple service areas, client vertical industries, and geographies. Our analysts provide expert commentary at consulting industry events worldwide, and offer custom research for Management Consulting and IT Services firms.

ALM, an information and intelligence company, provides customers with critical news, data, analysis, marketing solutions and events to successfully manage the business of business.

About GEP

GEP helps global enterprises operate more efficiently and effectively, gain competitive advantage, boost profitability, and maximize business and shareholder value.

Fresh thinking, innovative products, unrivaled domain and subject expertise, and smart, passionate people - this is how GEP creates and delivers unified business solutions of unprecedented scale, power and effectiveness.

With 14 offices and operations centers in Europe, Asia and the Americas, Clark, New Jersey-based GEP helps enterprises worldwide realize their strategic, operational and financial objectives.

Named Best Supplier at the EPIC Procurement Excellence Awards, GEP is frequently honored as an innovator and leading provider of source-to-pay procurement software by top industry and technology analysts, such as Forrester, Gartner, IDC, Spend Matters, PayStream and Ardent Partners. GEP also earns top honors in consulting and managed services from the industry's leading research firms, professional associations and journals, including Everest Group on its PEAK Matrices of Procurement Services Providers and Supply Chain Services Providers; NelsonHall on its NEAT Matrix of Global Procurement BPO Service Providers; HfS in its Blueprint Report on Procurement-as-a-Service; and ALM Intelligence in its Vanguard Reports on Procurement and Supply Chain Consulting.

To learn more about our comprehensive range of strategic and managed services, please visit www.gep.com. For more about SMART by GEP, our cloud-native, unified source-to-pay platform, please visit www.smartbygep.com.



