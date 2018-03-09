KONE OYJ: KONE to equip Xi'an International Medical Building in China

KONE Corporation, press release, March 9, 2018

KONE Corporation, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won an order to equip the Xi'an International Medical Building in the city of Xi'an in the Yellow River Basin area of China's Shaanxi province. Once completed, Xi'an International Medical Building will become one of the world's largest hospital facilities, integrating medical and health care services with teaching and scientific research.

The facility will include a five-story medical technology building surrounded by four 11-story buildings for specialized inpatient and outpatient departments. The hospital will have 5,037 beds and 60 sterile operating rooms, and it will comply with Joint Commission International (JCI) medical service certification standards.

To ensure that the vertical transport solutions meet the real needs of the hospital's visitors and employees and aid the smooth flow of people and goods on the campus, KONE will supply 148 elevators and 56 escalators to the development. The order includes 134 KONE S MonoSpace elevators, 10 KONE N MonoSpace elevators, four KONE TranSys goods elevators, and 56 KONE TravelMaster 110 escalators.

"Reliability, safety and efficiency are essential elements of designing solutions for the medical environment. Solutions need to fit the varied and specific needs of patients, staff, visitors, medical equipment and various supplies, including food and laundry. We are very pleased to be able to contribute to the smooth operation of the Xi'an International Medical Building with our vertical transport solutions," says William B. Johnson, executive vice president for KONE Greater China.

Xi'an attracts tourists as the starting point of the Silk Road and home of the Terracotta Army. Upon its completion in November 2020, the Xi'an International Medical Building is expected to also attract medical tourists to the province.

The main developer of the project is Xi'an International Medical Center Co., Ltd., and the contractor is China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Co., Ltd. The architects are China Electronics Engineering Design Institute Co., Ltd.

The order was booked in the fourth quarter of 2017.

