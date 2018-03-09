Ablynx: PUBLICATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 14 OF THE BELGIAN LAW OF 2 MAY 2007 REGARDING THE PUBLICATION OF MAJOR SHAREHOLDINGS (THE "TRANSPARENCY LAW")

REGULATED INFORMATION

GHENT, Belgium, 9 March 2018 - Ablynx [Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: ABLX] today announced, in accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 regarding the publication of major shareholdings in issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market (the "Transparency Law"), that it received notifications of shareholdings from FMR LLC on 6 and 7 March 2018.

On 6 March 2018, FMR LLC (taking into account the holdings of its subsidiary undertakings) has notified Ablynx that it has downward crossed the 5% threshold of total voting rights of Ablynx since 1 March 2018.

On 7 March 2018, FMR LLC (taking into account the holdings of its subsidiary undertakings) has notified Ablynx that it has first downward crossed and then upward crossed the 3% threshold of voting rights (excluding the ones held through financial instruments) on respectively 5 and 6 March 2018.

FMR LLC now holds a total of 2,780,276 voting securities of Ablynx since 6 March 2018, representing 3.70% of the current 75,073,886 outstanding voting rights of Ablynx (versus 5.92% notified previously on 8 February 2018).

The latest notification contains the following information:

Reason for the notification : acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by : a parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement : FMR LLC

Transaction date : 6 March 2018

Threshold that is crossed : 5%

Denominator : 75,073,886

Details of the notification:

Name of select subsidiaries of

FMR LLC % of voting rights % of voting rights held through financial instruments* Total of both FMR LLC

Fidelity Management & Research Company

FMR Co., Inc. 1.69% 0.28% 1.97% FMR LLC

FIAM Holdings Corp.

Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company 1.00% 1.00% FMR LLC

FIAM Holdings Corp.

FIAM LLC 0.74% 0.74% TOTAL 3.43% 0.28% 3.70%

* Type of financial instrument: "Right of Recall"



Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively being held: The holdings attributable to FMR LLC arise from holdings of various undertakings for collective investment that are managed by FMR Co., Inc., Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company and FIAM LLC, each of which are entities that are subsidiaries of, and controlled by, FMR LLC. These undertakings for collective investment have granted FMR LLC discretionary power to vote the securities in accordance with the FMR LLC board proxy voting policy. FMR LLC is not a controlled undertaking.

More information is available in the transparency notifications. A full version of the transparency notifications is available on Ablynx website, under the section Investors (http://www.ablynx.com/investors/share-information/major-shareholders/).

The articles of the association of Ablynx NV provide for shareholders notification threshold of 3%, 5% or a multiple of 5% of the total number of existing voting rights.

