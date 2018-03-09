KONE OYJ: KONE wins further orders for Zhengzhou metro line in China

KONE Corporation, press release, March 9, 2018

KONE Corporation, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won an order for phase two of the Zhengzhou metro line 2 expansion, and for phase two of the Zhengzhou suburb metro line in the capital of China's Henan Province. KONE also equipped the Zhengzhou metro line during phase two of metro line 1 construction, and phase one of metro line 2 development.

With the latest deal, KONE will improve the flow of urban life in Zhengzhou by providing 64 KONE TransitMaster escalators, 13 KONE MonoSpace elevators, and two KONE MiniSpace elevators to the metro project. Some 290,000 commuters will be using the installed equipment every day once the project has been completed at the end of this year.

The total length of the second phase of the metro line 2 expansion is around 10 kilometers, all of it underground.

"We are honored to have this opportunity to continue building on the contributions we have made in earlier phases of the construction of the Zhengzhou metro. Zhengzhou is a rapidly growing city and the metro plays an important role in people's daily commutes," said William B. Johnson, KONE executive vice president for Greater China.

The main developer and contractor of the project is Zheng Zhou Rail Transit Co., Ltd. The architect of the development is China Railway Er Yuan Engineering Group Co. Ltd.

The order was booked in the fourth quarter of 2017.

