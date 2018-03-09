

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open higher on Friday amid easing geopolitical tensions after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had offered to halt nuclear and missile tests and expressed his desire to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump through South Korean national security adviser Chung Eui-yong.



Trade-war tensions also eased somewhat after the Trump administration suggested that countries such as Canada, Mexico, and Australia could be exempt from the tariffs if they can agree on alternate means to resolve trade inequities.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4 percent overnight and the S&P 500 gained half a percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 0.4 percent to close higher for the fifth consecutive session.



Asian stocks are trading mostly higher as the Bank of Japan kept rates unchanged and offered no clues on when it would wind down stimulus measures. Meanwhile, the U.S. jobs report due later in the day is expected to reveal more signs of strong hiring.



U.S. employment is expected to jump by 200,000 jobs in February, matching the increase seen in January. The unemployment rate is expected to dip to 4.0 percent from 4.1 percent.



Data released earlier in the day showed that China's inflation rose sharply to the highest level in more than four years in February driven by a rebound in food prices. At the same time, producer price inflation slowed to a 15-month low.



Industrial production and foreign trade figures from the U.K. and Germany are due later in the day, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



Gold prices slipped on a firmer dollar while crude oil futures rose in Asian trade despite signs of an inventory build at the U.S. storage hub in Cushing.



European stocks rose on Thursday after the European Central Bank offered a brighter assessment of economic growth and indicated a willingness to maintain rates at low levels if warranted.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index climbed 1.1 percent. The German DAX rose 0.9 percent, France's CAC 40 index rallied 1.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 0.6 percent.



