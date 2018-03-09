Elekta Wins iF DESIGN AWARD 2018 for its Elekta MR-Linac

STOCKHOLM, March 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) and DCA Design International Ltd are the winners of this year's iF DESIGN AWARD, a world-renowned design prize, for Elekta's MR-linac (commercially named "Elekta Unity"). Elekta's MR-linac is the only radiation therapy delivery systemthat integrates precision radiation dosing (state-of-the-art linear accelerator) with high-field, 1.5 Tesla magnetic resonance imaging - the industry standard in diagnostics.

The iF International Forum Design GmbH, based in Hannover, Germany, organizes the iF DESIGN AWARD, which is among the most prestigious and largest design competitions in the world. A 63-member jury made up of independent experts from around the world selected Elekta's MR-linac from more than 6,400 entries from 54 countries. Elekta's MR-linac received the award in the Healthcare category.

"We are extremely proud to have received this recognition of our success. Our MR-linac system is truly groundbreaking because it overcomes the technical barriers that have hindered the integration of radiation therapy with real-time high-field imaging," says Elekta CEO, Richard Hausmann. "It is the first system that provides the ability to 'see what you treat' with diagnostic image quality during treatment and respond based on what is being seen, offering the potential to personalize therapy for each patient.

"Even as we concentrated on addressing the technical challenges of integrating these technologies, we maintained our focus on how patients and physicians would experience the MR-linac system, which is at the core of how Elekta designs its products and services."

In 2012, Elekta engaged DCA Design International as the company's design partner for its MR-linac system. DCA worked with Elekta to create a future vision for the industrial design and usability of Elekta's MR-linac system.

Additional information about Elekta's MR-linac and the iF WORLD DESIGN GUIDE can be found at http://www.elekta.com/mrrt and https://ifworlddesignguide.com.

Elekta's MR-linac is a work in progress and not available for sale or distribution.

About Elekta

Elekta is proud to be the leading innovator of equipment and software used to improve, prolong and save the lives of people with cancer and brain disorders. Our advanced, effective solutions are created in collaboration with customers, and more than 6,000 hospitals worldwide rely on Elekta technology. Our treatment solutions and oncology informatics portfolios are designed to enhance the delivery of radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, and to drive cost efficiency in clinical workflows. Elekta employs 3,600 people around the world. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. www.elekta.com

About DCA Design international Ltd

Founded in 1960 DCA is one of the world's leading product design and development consultancies. DCA operates across four market sectors: 'Medical and Scientific', 'Consumer', 'Commercial and Industrial', and 'Transport', providing a multidisciplinary design and development service focused on helping our clients achieve success through great product design. www.dca-design.com

