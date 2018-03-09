Companies will optimize cutting-edge technology through technology readiness phases

Isotropic Systems, the next-generation satellite terminal provider, today announced a long-term strategic cooperation agreement with QinetiQ to further develop its range of optical beam forming devices for Isotropic Systems' disruptive antenna technology. The agreement with QinetiQ, a multinational defense organization and a leader in the formulation and fabrication of high-performance materials, represents the maturation of a partnership in place for the last two years. Having successfully retired all known scientific risk, the companies intend to further optimize and tailor the device designs to meet a range of commercial, defense, 5G, satellite payload and consumer satellite broadband applications.

Isotropic Systems' transformational technology will enable the first low-cost, fully electronic tracking terminal that can deliver satellite broadband to markets previously unable to afford HTS connectivity. Together, Isotopic Systems and QinetiQ conducted an extensive material selection process for the beam forming technology in order to achieve a low cost and highly productive manufacturing approach suitable for mass-markets such as consumer broadband and advanced enterprise services such as aero connectivityThe advanced beam forming design allows Isotropic Systems to create advanced solutions that can achieve high satellite gain to support various frequencies for a range of applications, particularly those in challenging or mobility environments. In this next phase, Isotropic Systems and QinetiQ plan to mutually invest in further designs applicable to the entire space ecosystem.

"Our agreement with QinetiQ will enable us to dramatically alter satellite communications by enhancing the technology on the ground and providing adaptability to suit various user platforms," said John Finney, founder and CEO of Isotropic Systems. "More importantly, our efforts will help usher in the satellite industry as a core segment of the broadband telecommunications sector. The QinetiQ capabilities in terms of next-generation material science are the core of our high throughput terminals that will deliver a scalable technology at a fraction of the cost of existing ground systems."

Mike Sewart, Director of Research, Experimentation and Innovation, QinetiQ, said: "QinetiQ is focused on building disruptive business solutions for its clients and partners and our engagement with ISL is a perfect example of where we are collaborating to deliver world class new services into the satellite and space industry. We bring to this partnership a wealth of materials science capability, space science knowledge, including expertise in ultra-high frequency transceivers, secure global navigation satellite system receivers, and high-reliability onboard computers for autonomous satellites. We look forward to further developing the solution with ISL and will hopefully work on other disruptive services together in the future."

Isotropic Systems founder John Finney will be the keynote speaker at SATELLITE 2018 in Washington, D.C. today. More information is available here. Members of the press are welcome.

About Isotropic Systems

Isotropic Systems is developing the world's first multi-service, high-bandwidth, low power, fully integrated high throughput terminal designed to support the satellite industry to 'reach beyond' traditional markets and acquire new customers with a full suite of high throughput services. The company's team of industry experts and scientists has pioneered several firsts in satellite terminal design. For more information: visit www.isotropicsystems.com.

About QinetiQ

Listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE:QQ.L), QinetiQ is a leading science and engineering company operating primarily in the defence, security and aerospace markets. Its customers are predominantly government organisations including defence departments, as well as international customers in other targeted sectors.

