CellPoint Mobile Appoints Executive Talent to Expand Footprint in UK Passenger Transportation Sectors

Senior executive Mike Lambrou brings extensive industry and regional expertise; will help drive sales in ground, sea and passenger transportation operations

LONDON, March 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CellPoint'¯Mobile, a global provider of sales and payment-side technology solutions for the travel and transportation sectors, continued its strong growth strategy with the hiring of Mike Lambrou as VP, Head of Sales, UK. Mike will be a key asset as CellPoint Mobile continues its strategic expansion within the UK passenger transportation sector, targeting rail, ferry and bus operations.

Since 2010, CellPoint Mobile has made it easy for passenger transportation providers to deploy a variety of mobile solutions - including ticketing, validation, and campaign management - quickly and cost-effectively. The company's payment solutions also allow transportation providers to swiftly integrate alternative payment methods (APMs), including PayPal, Apple Pay and Google Pay, which enjoy high adoption rates across the UK and Europe.

In his role, Mike Lambrou will help CellPoint Mobile replicate its successes in the Nordic transportation market, where the company's solutions generate 65% of total revenues for the operators they serve, and where new payment methods have transformed the way commuters pay, increasing conversion rates on ancillary sales by offering a simplified and seamless purchase flow.

"Mike brings the industry-specific experience and expertise that UK travel and transportation operators need as they evolve for a mobile-first market," said Jesper Tristan Harrishoej, SVP, Head of Ground Transportation Sales for CellPoint Mobile. "In addition to his expertise in passenger transportation, Mike is a senior business development professional with extensive achievements across challenging commercial markets."

The ground and sea passenger transportation sectors represent critical services for the growth and expansion of the UK economy. According to 2016 Ferrystat figures, more people traveled between the UK and France by ferry (14.6M) than by air (10.8M) in 2016, and ferry service accounts for one in ten travelers between the UK and Western Europe. According to the UK Department for Transport, the country logged 793 billion passenger kilometers in 2015, the highest volume ever recorded.

Mike will oversee the company's UK Passenger Transportation unit from its London office. His sales territory encompasses non-airline passenger transportation via ground (rail, bus, coach, car, parking and taxi operators) or sea. He brings a proven track record of creating highly successful sales and marketing functions within multi-million pound B2B transport, leisure/travel, technology and supply chain companies.

In senior executive roles at companies that have included SilverRail and Eurostar, Mike has spearheaded significant business improvement and product development strategies that have realized substantial revenue growth. Most recently, he served as Business Development Director at SilverRail Technologies.

"I am delighted to join the CellPoint Mobile team and help expand its presence in the Ground & Sea transportation sectors," said Mike Lambrou. "In the UK, consumers are increasingly shifting the planning and buying of their travel requirements from off-line and web to mobile, and travel operators will need mobile-first solutions to adapt and evolve. CellPoint Mobile is well positioned to help travel businesses maximize the mobile opportunity, for better customer experience and additional revenue capture."

About CellPoint Mobile:We Make Travel Easier' for airlines, travel companies and their customers.

CellPoint Mobile provides airlines, passenger transportation providers, hospitality firms and travel companies across the globe with flexible, configurable solutions that help them collect revenues from the mobile channel and profitably manage interactions and transactions from both the selling side and the payment side. Dedicated to a client-first, mobile-first culture since 2007, CellPoint Mobile provides companies with the fintech and travel-tech solutions they need to get to market quickly:booking, payments, alternative payment methods, ancillary sales, loyalty transactions, communications, stored payment capability, real-time reporting, reconciliation, connections to payment service providers (PSPs) and acquirers, and more. Serving companies on five continents, CellPoint Mobile has locations in Miami, London, Copenhagen, Dubai, Pune and Singapore.Visitwww.cellpointmobile.comto learn more.

