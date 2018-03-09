Blockchain-based Streaming Platform Play2Live Successfully Broadcasted World's First Tournament With Crypto Prize Pool

MALTA, March 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Play2Live CryptoMasters was scheduled to release the 2.0 version of MVP with advanced player and P2P CDN, that was tested during the broadcast of the tournament.

Play2Live (P2L), the first full-blown blockchain-based streaming platform for gamers and esports fans successfully hosted and broadcasted the world's first esport tournament with the main prize - 2 000 000 LUC (Level Up Coin) tokens ($100,000).

P2P CDN technology, claimed in the company's Whitepaper, was tasted during the tournament as part of demonstration of the Play2Live MVP 2.0 features.

"We have successfully coped with the load of the first cyber tournament. P2P CDN technology tested during P2L CryptoMasters allowed us to save up to 30% of traffic per separate stream. This gives a lot of opportunities in terms of earnings for the platform users. Beta version with this monetization channel will already be available in June," comments Alexey Burdyko, CEO and Founder at Play2Live.

The tournament was broadcasted in 16 languages and gained 950K views, driving more than 120K unique users. Due to the vast geography of the broadcast, Play2Live team had a chance to test platform accessibility for users from many countries and regions, including: China, South Korea, USA, Germany, France, Turkey, Russia, Balkans, Baltics and Eastern Europe.

More about Play2Live:

Founded in 2017, Play2Live aims to merge blockchain technology with streaming services. Its mission is to create an ecosystem where every participant - the viewer, the streamer, and the esports tournament organizer - is part of a seamless system that favors interaction among viewers and the diversity of monetization schemes. Essentially, everybody can be part of the peer-to-peer interaction, and everybody - 'Ševen the viewer'Š- 'Šis able to earn money.

Play2Live uses a token called Level Up Coin (LUC) which acts as a sole internal currency within the system. It can be easily converted to other cryptocurrencies or to fiat money through a gateway/API.

