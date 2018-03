Daily NAV Announcement



Fidelity European Values PLC



The net asset value (unaudited) for the above company as at close of business on 08-03-2018 was:



245.69p



The above net asset values was calculated in accordance with applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations.

The Company has decided to follow the recommendation of the Association of Investment Companies and only publish one NAV in future. This will be the cum-income figure.