Haier to Launch All-scenario Smart Home Solution At 2018 AWE with 20 Percent Annual Growth by 2017

SHANGHAI, March 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Haier, the world's No.1 major appliances brand, is launching the brand's first all-scenario Smart Home Solution (the "Solution") at the 2018 Appliances & Electronics World Expo (2018 AWE) which opens on March 8 in Shanghai, China.

The Solution was designed to connect an entire household into one system following the concept of 4+7+N, with 4 representing the living scenarios of a smart living room, smart kitchen, smart bathroom and smart bedroom; 7 representing comprehensive solutions for air, water, clothes care, security, voice control, health and information; and N being the variable that allows users to customize the smart home experience to best suit their needs.

"Haier Smart Home, our strategy in the IoT era, brings convenience, health, safety and comfort to customers with one-stop, all-scenario solutions," said Wang Ye, Vice President of Haier Home Industry Group and General Manager of Advanced Innovation Center. "Haier is transitioning from a traditional manufacturer to an open entrepreneurial platform, integrating social features that can interface with local businesses, while building a smart home platform that enables interconnectivity between our high-quality products to customers around the world."

Haier will manufacture its smart home appliances through COSMOPlat, the largest-scale customizable solution platform which integrates global resources, cross-validates with users to achieve all-around interactive control of household appliances, customizes living scenarios, individualizes appliance functions intelligently and centralizes a family's information in one hub.

"Take the all-household water solution as an example; users won't need products from different brands after they install Haier's Solution, which includes a water softener system, pre-filter and pipeline water dispenser. The system can manage the water usage of the entire household, monitor water quality and alert users when a change of filter is needed," said Dr. Zhao Feng, Vice President and CTO of Haier Home Industry Group.

The same concept applies to all aspects of maintaining a smart household with the Solution, and with advanced data support, it can pay attention to the smallest details and sense the needs of users, including things like recipe recommendations and air flow regulation.

About Haier

Haier, the world's No.1 Major Appliances brand with a 10.5% volume market share. (Source: Euromonitor International Limited; volume sales in units based on 2017 data). Currently, the Group's brands include Haier, Casarte, Leader from PRC, GE Appliances from U.S, AQUA from Japan, Fisher & Paykel from New Zealand. Each brand has its own market position and provides smart home experiences for users. Haier Group boasts 66 trading companies, 10 R&D Centers, 108 manufacturing bases and 24 innovative industrial parks with more than 73,000 employees across the world. Haier Group builds a global selling network comprised of 143,300 sales outlets spanning more than 160 countries. The Haier Group's global revenues of 2017 were 241.9 billion RMB, with year-on-year growth of 20%.Haier is today the world's leading brand of major household appliances and is now transforming from a traditional manufacturer to an open entrepreneurship platform. Haier will extend its ecosystem to social networks and community economies while building the smart home ecosystem, continuously enhancing the user value of Haier products and services, to provide interconnect smart home experiences and qualitied products globally.