

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, Destatis is set to publish Germany's industrial production and foreign trade reports. Economists forecast output to expand 0.7 percent on month in January, in contrast to a 0.6 percent drop in the previous month.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the greenback, pound and the franc, it held steady against the yen.



The euro was worth 131.47 against the yen, 1.2318 against the greenback, 0.8924 against the pound and 1.1726 against the franc as of 1:55 am ET.



