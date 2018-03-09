Technavio's market research report on CAR-T cell therapy for liver and lung cancer provides comprehensive insights about pipeline molecules across this approach of treatment. The key objective of the report is to establish the understanding of all the pipeline molecules, which fall under CAR T-cell therapy for liver cancer and lung cancer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180308006510/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on CAR-T cell therapy for liver and lung cancer from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

CAR-T cell therapy for liver and lung cancer market analysis

CARs are also known as chimeric immunoreceptors, chimeric T-cell receptors, artificial T-cell receptors, and CAR T-cells. They are engineered receptors that graft an arbitrary specificity onto an immune effector cell (T-cell). CAR T-cell therapy uses the individual's own cells and "re-engineers" them to fight cancer. It is a very complex treatment process.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for oncology, "In the current pipeline for CAR T-cell therapy for liver and lung cancer, 50% of the pipeline candidates account for liver cancer, 30% account for lung cancer, and 20% of the pipeline candidates account for liver and lung cancer."

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

CAR-T cell therapy for liver and lung cancer segmentation analysis

The report provides an in-depth analysis of CAR-T cell therapy for liver and lung cancer market, including therapeutic assessment based on RoA (intrahepatic and intravenous, intratumoral, intrahepatic, intravenous, and unspecified) and therapeutic assessment by target (AFP, MUC1, GPC3, CEA, and undisclosed).

In the intratumoral route of drug administration, the drug is directly injected into the tumor. Around 20% of the pipeline therapeutics of CAR T-cell therapy for liver and lung cancer are being evaluated by this route. Around 10% of the candidates are being evaluated by the intravenous route, and around 10% are being evaluated by intrahepatic and intravenous route. Around 50% of pipeline CAR T-cell therapeutics have been put in an unspecified category.

Technavio's best deals of the month!

Celebrate Earth Day and clean energy with Technavio. Get 30% discounton all Energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March 18th March.

OR

Get 20% off on all Media and Entertainment Services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180308006510/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com