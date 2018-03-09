Technavio market research analysts forecast the global commercial bain-marie heaters market to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180308006512/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global commercial bain-marie heaters market from 2018-2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

This market research report segments the global commercial bain-marie heaters market into the following products (commercial wet heat bain-marie heaters and commercial dry heat bain-marie heaters) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the focus on cooking consistency in foodservice establishments as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global commercial bain-marie heaters market:

Focus on cooking consistency in foodservice establishments

The foodservice establishments are dedicated toward providing different types of food with consistent quality. They are also concentrating on using commercial kitchen equipment, which is designed to offer versatile applications to utilize commercial kitchen spaces efficiently.

Commercial bain-marie heaters provide several benefits in the foodservice establishments. They can hold food items at high temperatures that helps end-users to serve food items at the required temperatures. They optimize the use of energy and can handle the work of several pieces of equipment while taking minimum space in commercial kitchens. They are also available with automatic internal energy control mechanism to keep the temperature within the set limit and are ideal for heat-sensitive products such as sauces and fillings.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forfood service, "The stainless-steel cooking surface of most of the commercial bain-marie heaters is designed such that it can distribute heat uniformly across the surface. Thus, the food content can be heated evenly. Similarly, the temperature control feature in the commercial bain-marie heaters permits the pre-setting of temperature based on the type of food. This eliminates the need for intermittent re-settings that helps to prevent overcooking or food wastage due to burning."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global commercial bain-marie heaters market segmentation

Of the two major products, the commercial wet heat bain-marie heaters segment dominated the market in 2017, accounting for approximately 69% of the market share. Commercial wet heat bain-marie heaters can be used for baking and changing the state of food, including melting and emulsifying sauces. They also provide the added benefits of reheating and maintaining temperatures. Commercial wet heat bain-marie heaters retain the moisture of food and prevent it from drying.

In 2017, the market was dominated by the Americas that contributed to around 39% of the market share. The increasing availability of commercial bain-marie heaters with energy saving benefits will drive the market in the region during the forecast period. The catering companies are one of the key end-users of the commercial bain-marie heaters. Various institutions and companies outsource their catering needs, and this leads to an increase in the demand for foodservice equipment such as commercial bain-marie heaters.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Celebrate Earth Day and clean energy with Technavio. Get 30% discounton all Energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March 18th March. OR Get 20% off on all Media and Entertainment Services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180308006512/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com