Rolta Wins Prestigious Digital Transformation Projects Totalling Rs. 365 Crores in India

MUMBAI, India, March 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Rolta India Limited (Rolta), a leading provider of innovative IP-led IT solutions today announced that it has recently been awarded various large contracts worth Rs. 365 crores in total by large and prestigious organisations from varied industries to fulfil their ambitions for Digital Transformation. Digital transformation has emerged as the #1 driver for sweeping change in the world around us. A deluge of digital data is created in our hyper-connected world with the proliferation of intelligent devices and IoT. Rolta's strategy and investments in developing intellectual property (IP) targeted at this growing demand has ensured that the Company's solutions remain differentiated and paving the way to address these large opportunities.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20121023/570667 )



One of India's largest energy conglomerate, a dominant power major with presence in the entire value chain of the power generation recently contracted Rolta for their ambitious program to establish and manage their next generation paperless office as part of the Digital India initiative. This ambitious program leverages Rolta's BI & Big Data Analytics IP-portfolio, to design and establish an enterprise content and knowledge management system encompassing both business as well as engineering data, migration of their existing data, integration and rule-based business process automation along with mobility.

In the Telecom sector, Rolta recently won a large project for a state-of-the-art network management and analytics system for a Fibre Optic Network spanning over 57000 Kms. Rolta was selected as part of a consortium, to provide and seamlessly integrate state-of-the-art Geospatial Analytical capabilities with network and inventory management to facilitate network planning, preventive maintenance, fault analysis and reporting.

In the Transportation segment, a premier Shipping Transport Agency in India selected Rolta to drive their digital transformation for all their organizational functions related to shipping, operations & maintenance and governance while also providing deep cross-functional analytical insights and decision support by leveraging Rolta OneView'.

Under the ambitious Smart Cities Program of Government India, Rolta was awarded a contract as a consortium partner to transform one of the oldest living city in India into a 'Smart City'. Rolta is responsible for the implementation of its field proven Command & Control Center combined with Rolta OneView' - Smart City Operations Intelligence Suite which provides powerful IoT integration with Spatial Fusion. This powerful combination will enable a 360-degree view of critical assets and processes, to help instil best practices and accelerate process improvement across areas such as - Smart City Operations, Smart Transportation, Smart Energy, Smart Lighting, Water and Waste Management, etc. While in the Safe City arena, Rolta recently won a state-wide Dial 112 and Geo Social Intelligence system.

Following these recent wins for Rolta in India, Mr. K. K. Singh, Chairman and Managing Director said, "By bringing together a rare combination of rich industry specific domain expertise, deep IT skills, extensive Big Data Analytics and geospatial knowhow with world-class Rolta-IP led solutions, we are able to address large Digital Transformation programs which provide transformative business outcomes."

About Rolta:

Rolta is a leading provider of innovative IP-led IT solutions for many vertical segments, including Federal and State Governments, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Retail, and Healthcare. Rolta is recognized for its extensive portfolio of solutions based on field-proven Rolta IP tailored for Indian Defence and Homeland Security. By uniquely combining its expertise in the IT, Engineering and Geospatial domains, Rolta develops State-of-the-Art Digital Solutions incorporating rich Rolta IP in the areas of Cloud, Mobility, IoT, BI and Big Data Analytics. Rolta is a multinational organization headquartered in India and the Company's shares have been publicly traded for more than 25 years in India.

For additional information please visit http://www.rolta.com, or contact:

Rajesh Ramachandran

Joint Managing Director - Global Products & Technology Solutions Member of the Board

rajesh.ramachandran@rolta.com

Tel: +91(22)2926-6666

Sohrab Bhot

Executive Director - Business Operations

sohrab.bhot@rolta.com

Tel: +91(22)2926-6666

Rajesh Garg

CIO & Vice President - Digital Transformation Solutions Delivery

rajesh.garg@rolta.com

Tel: +91(22)2926-6666

Tariq Farooqui

Vice President - India Sales and Marketing

Tariq.farooqui@rolta.com

Tel: +91(22)2926-6666

