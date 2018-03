BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Germany's industrial production and foreign trade reports have been released at 2.00 am ET Friday. The euro fell slightly against its major rivals after the data.



The euro was trading at 131.41 against the yen, 1.2316 against the greenback, 0.8924 against the pound and 1.1723 against the franc around 2:02 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX