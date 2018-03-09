GrandVision N.V.: GrandVision publishes Annual Report 2017 and AGM Convocation

Schiphol - 9 March 2018. GrandVision N.V. (EURONEXT: GVNV) today announced that it has published its Annual Report 2017 including the Financial Statements 2017.

The Annual Report is available for download and in digital form on GrandVision's website: Empty URL annualreport.grandvision.com.

GrandVision has also published the convocation for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on its website (Empty URL www.grandvision.com).

The AGM will be held on 26 April 2018 at 10:30 CET at the Steigenberger Airport Hotel, Schiphol Haarlemmermeer.

GrandVision press release (http://hugin.info/167729/R/2174843/838802.pdf)



