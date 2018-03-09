sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

18,65 Euro		+0,11
+0,59 %
WKN: A14M4D ISIN: NL0010937066 Ticker-Symbol: 8GV 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
GRANDVISION NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GRANDVISION NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,557
18,757
09:55
18,62
18,69
09:56
09.03.2018 | 08:28
(5 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

GrandVision N.V.: GrandVision publishes Annual Report 2017 and AGM Convocation

Schiphol - 9 March 2018. GrandVision N.V. (EURONEXT: GVNV) today announced that it has published its Annual Report 2017 including the Financial Statements 2017.

The Annual Report is available for download and in digital form on GrandVision's website: Empty URL annualreport.grandvision.com.

GrandVision has also published the convocation for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on its website (Empty URL www.grandvision.com).

The AGM will be held on 26 April 2018 at 10:30 CET at the Steigenberger Airport Hotel, Schiphol Haarlemmermeer.

GrandVision press release (http://hugin.info/167729/R/2174843/838802.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: GrandVision N.V. via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)