Regulatory News:

Following the transactions concluded in 2017, SEB S.A. (Paris:SK) has purchased on March 7, 2018, a volume of 40,000 American call options, referring to 40,000 SEB shares.

The acquisition of the call options is aimed at partially hedging SEB S.A.'s obligations of delivery of existing own shares or its payment obligations, in connection with the potential exercise of the exchange rights under its "ORNAE" (bonds redeemable in cash and/or existing shares) maturing on 17 November 2021.

Subject to market conditions, SEB S.A. may conclude further similar transactions.

Issuer SEB S.A. Issuer ID Code 969500WP61NBK098AC47 Transaction Date 07/03/2018 Underlying financial instrument ID Code Code ISIN FR0000121709 SK Buy Sell Buy Option Forward American call options Number of options shares 40,000 options for 40,000 shares Maturity 17/11/2021 Currency Euro Market Over The Counter Objective Hedging of 2021 ORNAE

Next key dates April 26 | after market 2018 first-quarter sales and financial data May 16 2 :30 pm Shareholders meeting July 25 | before market 2018 first-half sales and results October 25 | after market 9 month sales and financial data

Find us on… www.groupeseb.com

World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates in nearly 150 countries with a unique portfolio of top brands including Tefal, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, and Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling close to 300 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and service to clients. As of December 31 2017, Groupe SEB has around 33,000 employees worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180308006523/en/

Contacts:

Investor/Analyst Relations

Groupe SEB

Financial Communication and Investor Relations

Isabelle Posth and Raphaël Hoffstetter

Phone:+33 (0) 4 72 18 16 40

comfin@groupeseb.com

or

Media Relations

Image Sept

Phone:+33 (0) 1 53 70 74 70

Caroline Simon

caroline.simon@image7.fr

Claire Doligez

cdoligez@image7.fr

Isabelle Dunoyer de Segonzac

isegonzac@image7.fr