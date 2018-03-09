Regulatory News:
Following the transactions concluded in 2017, SEB S.A. (Paris:SK) has purchased on March 7, 2018, a volume of 40,000 American call options, referring to 40,000 SEB shares.
The acquisition of the call options is aimed at partially hedging SEB S.A.'s obligations of delivery of existing own shares or its payment obligations, in connection with the potential exercise of the exchange rights under its "ORNAE" (bonds redeemable in cash and/or existing shares) maturing on 17 November 2021.
Subject to market conditions, SEB S.A. may conclude further similar transactions.
|Issuer
|SEB S.A.
|Issuer ID Code
|969500WP61NBK098AC47
|Transaction Date
|07/03/2018
|Underlying financial instrument ID Code
|Code ISIN FR0000121709 SK
|Buy Sell
|Buy
|Option Forward
|American call options
|Number of options shares
|40,000 options for 40,000 shares
|Maturity
|17/11/2021
|Currency
|Euro
|Market
|Over The Counter
|Objective
|Hedging of 2021 ORNAE
Next key dates
|April 26 | after market
|2018 first-quarter sales and financial data
|May 16 2 :30 pm
|Shareholders meeting
|July 25 | before market
|2018 first-half sales and results
|October 25 | after market
|9 month sales and financial data
World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates in nearly 150 countries with a unique portfolio of top brands including Tefal, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, and Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling close to 300 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and service to clients. As of December 31 2017, Groupe SEB has around 33,000 employees worldwide.
