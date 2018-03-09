

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Murray International Trust plc (MYI.L) reported return before tax of 215.24 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2017 compared to 430.21 million pounds, previous year. Return per ordinary share was 164.0 pence compared to 333.2 pence.



On a revenue basis, return before tax increased to 73.77 million pounds from 72.00 million pounds, while return per ordinary share was 51.8 pence compared to 51.2 pence.



Fiscal year total income was 79.47 million pounds compared to 77.33 million pounds, previous year.



The Board recommended a final dividend of 17.0 pence, which, subject to the approval of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting, will be paid on 18 May 2018 to shareholders on the register on 6 April 2018. If approved, the total ordinary dividends for the year will amount to 50.0 pence, an increase of 5.3% from last year.



