

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Inmarsat Plc. (ISAT.L), a provider of mobile satellite communication services, reported Friday that its fourth-quarter profit after tax plunged 51.3 percent to $32.7 million from last year's $67.1 million.



Adjusted profit after tax was $25.3 million, compared to $85.3 million last year.



EBITDA fell 26.2 percent from last year to $163.7 million, and adjusted EBITDA declined 17.2 percent to $183.6 million. The results were lower, mainly reflecting lower revenues and adverse revenue mix, including one-off US Government airtime contract in 2016, the company said.



Group revenue dropped 1.2 percent to $353.7 million from $358.1 last year, mainly reflecting one-off US Government airtime contract in the previous year.



Further, the company said its Board has taken the decision to reduce the level of annual dividend payment to 20 cents per share, to ensure that the Group has sufficient financial resources to support delivery of a leading position in IFC through the current infrastructure investment period



Looking ahead, the Board remains confident in the medium to long term growth outlook for the business.



For 2018, the company still expects revenue, excluding Ligado, of $1.30 billion to $1.50 billion.



For the Group as a whole, building on the strong positive momentum achieved in 2017, the company expects further revenue growth in the short term to come mainly from material new GX revenue streams.



Further ahead, the company targets mid-single digit percentage revenue growth, excluding Ligado, on average over the next five years, with EBITDA and free cash flow generation expected to improve steadily.



Rupert Pearce, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Given Inmarsat's track record, unique capabilities and differentiated market position, we are well placed to continue to grow our revenues in 2018 and beyond and to capture significant additional medium term growth opportunities available to us, particularly in in-flight connectivity.'



