

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's industrial production dropped unexpectedly in January, figures from Destatis revealed Friday.



Industrial output fell 0.1 percent month-on-month in January, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.7 percent. Nonetheless, the pace of decline was slower than the revised 0.5 percent fall logged in December.



Excluding energy and construction, production in industry advanced 0.6 percent.



Production of capital goods gained 1.4 percent and that of consumer goods by 2.0 percent. Meanwhile, intermediate goods production declined 1.2 percent.



Likewise, energy production dropped 3.3 percent and construction output decreased 2.2 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production expanded 5.5 percent in January, which was slower than the 6.2 percent rise in December.



