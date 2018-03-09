Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 09/03/2018 / 15:21 UTC+8 *AGTech Leverages Alipay Platform and Alibaba's Merchant Base to Lead Innovation in China's Lottery Industry With Official Launch of Sports Lottery Campaign* (Hong Kong, March 9, 2018) - AGTech Holdings Limited ("AGTech" or the "Company", HKEX stock code: 08279), China's leading integrated lottery, games and entertainment technology company, is pleased to announce the official launch of the national marketing and promotional campaign for China Sports Lottery in 31 provinces across the country. Leveraging Alipay's enormous presence and customer base, this innovative campaign will help to increase the exposure of China Sports Lottery and drive Alipay customers to experience lottery first hand, thus driving online traffic to offline engagement. Additionally, AGTech will utilize its proprietary marketing and promotional platform and connect participating customers with many of Alibaba's merchants, providing customers with additional exciting benefits, further adding to their lottery purchasing experience. *John Sun, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AGTech* said, "This marketing campaign showcases the powerful synergies between AGTech's deep experience in the lottery industry as well as the vast resources of its parent companies in a first of its kind collaboration. As the leader in the lottery industry, we are committed to proactively innovating and continuously improving the lottery experience with safety, compliance and innovation in mind, ultimately leading to a modern and exciting lottery experience for customers. In the future, we will continue to promote the healthy development of the industry and contribute to China's public welfare going forward." From 9 March to 5 April 2018, customers making purchases through Alipay will have the chance to win China Sports Lottery's signature instant scratch lottery ticket, "Ding Gua Gua", with values ranging from RMB 5 to RMB 20. Customers can then visit a local Sports Lottery store in its vast network to claim the instant scratch lottery ticket, experiencing lottery in person. In addition, through this industry breakthrough initiative, AGTech fully leverages and integrates Alibaba Group's resources to increase users' engagement. During the campaign, customers will have the chance to win additional gifts and rewards through the advertising banner on Alipay's home page, Alipay's dedicated lottery channel, or by scanning the special promotional QR code on posters throughout China Sports Lottery's vast sales networks. Participants can win gifts such as Tmall coupons, Youku subscriptions, Taobao Waimai coupon packages, Fliggy traveling coupons and many more, with value totaling over RMB 18 million. At the same time, every time a customer makes a purchase of a Sports Lottery instant scratch lottery, "Ding Gua Gua" with a RMB 10 face value, RMB 2 will be contributed towards public welfare. Sales volume of China Sports Lottery in 2017 totaled RMB 209.69 billion, raising a total of RMB 52.33 billion for the public welfare fund. The fund was widely used in various social public welfare programs and charitable causes, such as national fitness program, social security fund, education aid, legal aid, urban medical assistance and more. - End - *About AGTech Holdings Limited* AGTech was incorporated in Bermuda and its Shares are listed on GEM (Stock Code: 8279). AGTech is an integrated technology and services company engaged in the lottery and mobile games and entertainment market with a focus on China and select international markets. A member of the Alibaba Group with almost 400 employees, AGTech is the exclusive lottery platform of Alibaba Group and Ant Financial Group. AGTech's businesses are broadly divided into two categories: * Lottery (including games and systems, hardware and distribution); and * Games and Entertainment. AGTech is an associate member of each of the World Lottery Association (WLA) and the Asia Pacific Lottery Association (APLA), an official organiser and operator of the competition card games Guan Dan and Two-on-One poker in China, and an official partner of the International Mind Sports Association (IMSA). For more information, please visit www.agtech.com [1] *For enquiries, please contact Hill+Knowlton Strategies Asia:* Crystal Yip Renee Chen Tel: (852) 2894 6223 Tel: (852) 2894 6228 Email: Email: crystal.yip@hkstrategies.com renee.chen@hkstrategies.com Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=HJVINBUAWF [2] Document title: AGTech Leverages Alipay Platform and Alibaba's Merchant Base to Lead Innovation in China's Lottery Industry With Official Launch of Sports Lottery Campaign 09/03/2018 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=205bc10bc8da112b7d8391f1163baa10&application_id=662089&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a682ce40cab25b1e9ab87b25e4d44095&application_id=662089&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 09, 2018 02:22 ET (07:22 GMT)