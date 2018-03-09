

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial production increased for the third straight month in January, though marginally, preliminary figures from Statistics Finland showed Friday.



Industrial production edged up a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent month-over-month in January, much slower than December's 1.8 percent rise.



Among main sectors, production in the electrical and electronics industry grew the most by 5.5 percent, followed by metal industry with 3.4 percent. Meanwhile, output in the food industry declined 2.2 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production advanced 4.8 percent at the start of the year.



Another report from the statistical office showed that manufacturing new orders rebounded 6.9 percent annually in January, following a 3.1 percent fall in December.



