Russian Export Center - Paris Amazed: Companies From Russia Presented Their Products at the World's Largest Composites Show

The world's largest composites (polymers) show JECWorld 2018, with the participation of eight Russian companies, has just ended in France.

The event has brought together over 1,300 exhibitors as well as approximately 40,000 visitors from more than 100 countries in the world. It is the first ever show dedicated to composite production, which has been held annually since 1965.

Manufacturers from Russia have presented their recent developments - production equipment, polymer materials and plastics, technical textiles, carbon fibers and reinforced and heat-resistant materials, which are not only used widely intheir country, but are also in high demand abroad. The Russian exhibitors worked through a collective stand, organized by the Russian Export Center (REC), and three separate displays.

As noted byREC, "The Russian-made composites are distinguished by high quality and are highly demanded on the global market. The high-tech carbon materials, construction polymer binders, fabrics and strips manufactured in Russia compete successfully with the world's best examples. The annual growth rate of the Russian composites market amounts to nearly 20%. Such figures require a system approach to the efforts on promotion of the industry's export possibilities and this is what we are going to pursue actively."

The REC's collective stand with an area of 96 sq.m was devoted to the products of such Russian companies as Trade House 'Rusbazalt' (trademark RedArmo), STTC ApATeCh-Dubna Ltd., NIIGRAFIT, JSC, Russkiy basalt, LLC (trademark MeltRock) and NIIKAM Co. Ltd. Likewise, the separate displays presented products of other Russian manufacturers, including ITECMA, LLC, 'NPK Khimprominzhiniring', JSC (Umatex Group brand which is part of the Rosatom Corporation) and PREPREG-ACM, JSC.

Participation in JECWorld2018 is aimed at active promotion of the Russian composites and polymers on the worldwide market and the development of Russia's export possibilities a priority area of which is a large-scale increase of the share of non-resource exports.

The volume of the Russian composites market is estimated at close to 60 billion rubles. Over 150 enterprises are engaged in active development of materials which are used in various industrial sectors - aircraft engineering, shipbuilding, thecar industry, power engineering, construction, oil and gas production, chemistry, petrochemistry and space industry.

