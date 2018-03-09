Recognized for Product and First-Time Ever Recognized For Communication Design Across Multiple Brands

Today, Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) announced that it has won a record-shattering 16 iF DESIGN AWARDS for 2018. This is the eighth consecutive year that German design organization iF has recognized Logitech for achievement in product design, and the most iF DESIGN AWARDS in a single year for the company, surpassing their previous record of 9 awards in 2017. In addition to the company's 13 prestigious wins in product design, Logitech's in-house creative strategy and content production teams and partners were also recognized for achievement in communication design.

Logitech's winning 2018 products are:

Logitech Circle 2

Logitech G413 Mechanical Backlit Gaming Keyboard

Logitech G433 7.1 Gaming Headset

Logitech G POWERPLAY Wireless Charging System

Logitech G Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Ultimate Ears BLAST Ultimate Ears MEGABLAST

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM

Logitech CRAFT Advanced Keyboard

Logitech MX Master 2S Flow

Logitech MeetUp

Logitech MX Sound

Logitech Spotlight Presentation Remote

Logitech Rugged Combo

"Design is at the center of everything we do to bring remarkable experiences to our customers," said Alastair Curtis, chief design officer at Logitech. "We're honored to be consistently recognized by organizations such as iF for product design and innovation."

"This year, we're honored to be recognized by iF in the communication design category for the first time," said Heidi Arkinstall, chief marketing officer at Logitech. "We strive to create holistic experiences from product through to marketing to connect people with our brands, and we're excited that iF recognizes the impact of that design."

Logitech's winning entries for communication design in film, video and campaigns include:

Logitech G433 "Play Advanced" Video

Logitech G POWERPLAY "Play Without Limits" Video

Ultimate Ears "Ultimate Speak" Campaign Video

The iF DESIGN AWARDS honor products based on criteria such as innovation and elaboration, functionality, aesthetics, responsibility and positioning. Recognized as a symbol of design excellence, the iF DESIGN AWARDS are judged by 60 experts from more than 20 countries.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it's a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video and computing. Brands of Logitech include Ultimate Ears, Jaybird, Logitech G and ASTRO Gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the US and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

