Due to split in underlying instrument Wärtsilä Corporation , a technical trading halt in below instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be implemented today March 9, 2018. Details for the adjusted instruments will be published later today.



Name ISIN ----------------------------- BEARWRT1VX5AVA1 GB00BW6Q1B30 ----------------------------- BULLWRT1VX5AVA1 GB00BW6Q1245 ----------------------------- MINILWRT1VAVA1 GB00BW6Q2Q57 ----------------------------- MINILWRT1VAVA2 GB00BW6Q2R64 ----------------------------- MINILWRT1VAVA4 GB00BW6Q4Y71 ----------------------------- MINILWRT1VAVA5 GB00BW6QJ083 ----------------------------- MINILWRT1VAVA6 GB00BW6QTY20 ----------------------------- MINISWRT1VAVA2 GB00BW6QPB13 -----------------------------



Please note that the order books will be flushed.



