

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SIG Plc (SHI.L), a distributor of specialist building products, reported that its loss before tax for the year ended 31 December 2017 narrowed to 51.2 million pounds from 110.0 million pounds in the previous year.



Loss attributable to equity holders of the company for the year also narrowed to 59.6 million pounds or 10.1 pence per share from 122.1 million pounds or 20.6 pence per share in the prior year.



Underlying basic earnings per share from underlying operations increased to 9.8 pence from 9.7 pence in the prior year.



Group revenue from underlying operations increased 7.4% to 2.78 billion pounds from last year's 2.59 billion pounds, benefitting from foreign exchange translation (+3.9%) and acquisitions (+0.2%), though offset by fewer working days (-0.5%). As a result, LFL sales were ahead by 3.8%. On a statutory basis, Group revenue was up 1.2% to 2.878 billion pounds from the prior year's 2.845 billion pounds.



'As the Group moves into 2018, we are seeing increasingly confident markets across Mainland Europe and Ireland, but also the first signs of capacity and labour constraint in buoyant construction markets. In contrast, we are seeing an increasingly challenging environment in the UK, created by macro uncertainty and recent events in the construction industry. Notwithstanding this outlook, we see considerable potential for a significant improvement in operational and underlying financial performance, with execution largely within management's control, and we are working hard to ensure effective delivery,' the company said.



The Board recommended payment of a final dividend for the year of 2.5 pence per share, compared to 1.83 pence per share paid last year. Total dividend for the year was 3.75 pence per share, compared to 3.66 pence per share last year.



Subject to approval at the Group's Annual General Meeting, the final dividend is expected to be paid on 6 July 2018 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 8 June 2018. The ex-dividend date will be 7 June 2018.



Separately, SIG plc said that Chris Geoghegan, a Non-Executive Director and Senior Independent Director of the Company, has today retired from the Board.



Geoghegan's third term, nine years in total, serving as a Non-Executive Director of SIG, expires at the Company's 2018 Annual General Meeting on 10 May 2018.



After consultation with the Company's Nominations Committee and in line with the recommendations of the UK Corporate Governance Code (April 2016), Geoghegan has decided to retire in advance of the Annual General Meeting and will not be putting himself forward for re-election.



Mel Ewell, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has replaced Mr Geoghegan as its Senior Independent Director.



As part of the succession process, it has been agreed that Mr Ewell will also retire from the Board, once a new Non-Executive Director has been identified and appointed. However, he has agreed to continue to serve on the Board until that point, and accordingly will be seeking re-election at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. Mr Ewell has been a Non-Executive Director since 1 August 2011 and served as the Interim Chief Executive from 11 November 2016 to 31 March 2017.



The company noted that the process to identify a new Non-Executive Director has commenced.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX