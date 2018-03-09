WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 08-March-18
Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share
in Issue Currency
WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 08/03/2018 IE00BYPGT035 1125000 USD 13,402,455.83 11.9133
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 08/03/2018 IE00BQQ3Q067 2008585 USD 33,923,574.29 16.8893
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 08/03/2018 IE00BDF12W49 135152 USD 2,842,586.41 21.0325
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 08/03/2018 IE00BQZJBM26 1000000 USD 19,600,490.44 19.6005
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 08/03/2018 IE00BZ1GHD37 500000 USD 5,414,267.63 10.8285
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 08/03/2018 IE00BYMLZY74 6650000 USD 72,326,997.34 10.8762
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 08/03/2018 IE00BQZJBX31 3730000 EUR 47,218,098.32 12.659
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 08/03/2018 IE00BDF16007 30010 EUR 421,457.14 14.0439
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 08/03/2018 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,183,109.43 16.5239
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 08/03/2018 IE00BYQCZX56 981000 EUR 16,400,783.30 16.7184
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 08/03/2018 IE00BYQCZQ89 280010 GBP 3,111,172.65 11.1109
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 08/03/2018 IE00BVXBH163 3150000 USD 54,726,208.60 17.3734
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 08/03/2018 IE00BYQCZP72 2450000 USD 47,130,573.00 19.237
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 08/03/2018 IE00BQZJC527 3242725 EUR 57,638,910.92 17.7748
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 08/03/2018 IE00BDF16114 686000 EUR 10,345,127.03 15.0804
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 08/03/2018 IE00BZ56SY76 270000 EUR 4,176,604.72 15.4689
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 08/03/2018 IE00BZ56TQ67 332000 EUR 5,586,939.20 16.8281
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 08/03/2018 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,347,679.80 18.7178
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 08/03/2018 IE00BYQCZC44 281000 EUR 4,666,122.35 16.6054
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 08/03/2018 IE00BVXBGY20 1540000 GBP 16,295,802.58 10.5817
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 08/03/2018 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,302,381.83 18.6028
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 08/03/2018 IE00BZ56RN96 106000 USD 2,201,242.86 20.7664
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 08/03/2018 IE00BZ56SW52 409394 USD 8,711,028.16 21.2779
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 08/03/2018 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,402,392.54 18.1461
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 08/03/2018 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,670,445.38 18.1454
WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 08/03/2018 IE00BVFB1H83 1400000 EUR 19,041,374.50 13.601
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 08/03/2018 IE00BYQCZL35 226250 CHF 4,319,912.61 19.0935
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 08/03/2018 IE00BYQCZJ13 891000 EUR 14,608,714.28 16.3959
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 08/03/2018 IE00BYQCZF74 680010 GBP 7,493,095.87 11.0191
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 08/03/2018 IE00BYQCZN58 2796000 USD 57,669,391.85 20.6257
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 08/03/2018 IE00BVXC4854 13737000 USD 225,371,530.07 16.4062
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 08/03/2018 IE00BYQCZD50 286837 USD 5,075,799.77 17.6958
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 08/03/2018 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,447,931.24 5.2952
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 08/03/2018 IE00BQZJBQ63 1681240 USD 31,953,238.39 19.0058
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 08/03/2018 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,052,148.62 16.1869
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 08/03/2018 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,875,219.55 14.4248
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 08/03/2018 IE00BD6RZT93 22590 USD 413,400.59 18.3002
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 08/03/2018 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 344,017.13 21.5011
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 08/03/2018 IE00BZ56RG20 390000 USD 8,537,993.09 21.8923
WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 08/03/2018 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 18,049,645.65 19.8348
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire
BWZMM42R22
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX