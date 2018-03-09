

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's foreign trade gap narrowed notably in January from a year ago, as exports grew much faster than imports, preliminary data from Finland Customs Office showed Friday.



The trade deficit dropped to EUR 150 million in January from EUR 535 million in the corresponding month last year.



The value of exports logged a double-digit growth of 12.0 percent annually in January and imports rose by 3.0 percent.



Exports to EU countries expanded 9.0 percent and those to non-EU countries by 16.0 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX