Leading name and specialist in the autonomous transport market, NAVYA's objective is to develop innovative mobility solutions based on new technologies.

AUTONOM SHUTTLE Autonomous, driverless and electric: the shuttle developed by NAVYA serves cities and private sites by bringing ever more mobility. In the city or on a private site, the shuttle conceived by NAVYA is an innovative, effective, clean and intelligent mobility solution. AUTONOM SHUTTLE guarantees autonomous transport performance as well as a comfortable trip for the first and last mile, thanks to its gentle navigation. www.navya.tech (Photo: Business Wire)

NAVYA has conceived, developed and produced the AUTONOM range, an autonomous, shared and electric mobility solution to ease congestion in city centers and provide an answer to the demand for first and last mile service.

With AUTONOM SHUTTLE, already in service throughout the world and the new AUTONOM CAB mobility solution, NAVYA is releasing humankind from automobile dependency and providing human beings with a new type of autonomy.

Set to revolutionize mobility, AUTONOMS provide a new type of mobility service that is simple and fluid, boasting a multitude of totally new uses and functions.

With AUTONOMS AUTONOM SHUTTLE as a shuttle service and AUTONOM CAB, for on-demand journeys- NAVYA is offering a continuous and more efficient mobility experience. Mobility is more fluid.

Company: NAVYA Headquarters Address: 1 rue du Dr. Pierre-Fleury Papillon VILLEURBANNE 69 100 France Main Telephone: +33(0)648582562 Website: www.navya.tech Type of Organization: Private Industry: Automotive Key Executives: CEO: Christophe Sapet Public Relations Contact: Shelley Gore Phone: +33(0)478371750 Email: s.gore@eds-groupe.com Marketing Manager Contact: Diego ISAAC Phone: +33(0)648582562 Email: diego.isaac@navya.tech

