Northern Ireland Electricity Networks Limited - Annual Financial Report

ISIN number: Northern Ireland Electricity Networks Limited XS0085211315

Northern Ireland Electricity Networks Limited (NIE Networks) announces that the annual report and accounts of its ultimate parent company, Electricity Supply Board (ESB Group) , for the 12 months to 31 December 2017, have been published today and are available on the Group's website at www.esb.ie/who-we-are/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-calendar

NIE Networks' annual report and accounts for the 12 months ended 31 December 2017 will be published via a regulatory information service and available on NIE Networks' website before the end of April 2018 following approval by the NIE Networks Board.

