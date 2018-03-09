The latest market research report by Technavio on the global industrial steam peeler marketpredicts a CAGR of around 8% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180309005185/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global industrial steam peeler market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global industrial steam peeler market by product (batch steam peeler and continuous steam peeler) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global industrial steam peeler market, according to Technavio food and beverage researchers:

Rise in need to reduce peel loss: a major market driver

Increasing adoption of new technologies in steam peelers: emerging market trend

In 2017, the EMEA region had the highest market share of approximately 41%

The batch steam peeler segment held the highest market share of more than 58% in 2017

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Rise in need to reduce peel loss: a major market driver

The rise in need to reduce peel loss is one of the major factors driving the global industrial steam peeler market. Many fruit and vegetable processing companies make use of knife peeling, abrasion peeling, and caustic peeling. The use of such peeling techniques leads to high amounts of product loss. Thus, numerous vendors are concentrating on manufacturing industrial steam peelers that reduce peel loss, thereby increasing the yield and profitability of industrial end-users. Industrial end-users are also investing in industrial steam peelers with the objective of reducing wastes. Consequently, the availability of industrial steam peelers that provide reduced product loss may increase the demand during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Increasing adoption of new technologies in steam peelers: emerging market trend

Some of the key vendors are concentrating on providing a range of energy-saving upgrades to improve the performance of peeling equipment. The steam accumulators are used for storing steam in the equipment so that it can be released when required. This helps in reducing the peak demand from steam generators.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research onfood service, "Heat recovery units aid in recovering energy from exhaust steam. The condenser in heat recovery systems allows heat transfer from the exhaust steam to an enclosed water recirculation system. Steam exhaust XPT valve permits maintenance and inspection of existing steam valves."

Global market opportunities

In 2017, the EMEA region had the highest market share of approximately 41%. A large number of fruits and vegetables are processed in countries such as Italy, Spain, Germany, France, and the UK. This increase in the processing of fruits and vegetables will drive the growth of the market for industrial steam peelers in the region. The market growth in this region is anticipated to remain steady during the forecast period.

Technavio's best deals of the month!

Celebrate Earth Day and clean energy with Technavio. Get 30% discounton all Energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March 18th March.

OR

Get 20% off on all Media and Entertainment Services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180309005185/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com