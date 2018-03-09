Global Green-field Broadband Provider Selects Clavister's Virtual Security Solution for World-wide Roll-out

ÖRNSKÖLDSVIK, Sweden, March 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Clavister (NASDAQ: CLAV), a leader in high-performance network security solutions, today announces that a green-field broadband service provider, with strong ambitions for global reach, has selected Clavister's virtual security solution for integration into their large-scale and world-wide network deployment.

The new service provider customer will represent one of the largest by expected data usage, following that the service will be deployed for a complete global coverage offering. As Clavister's revenue model is predicated on the amount of data flowing across its solution, this order is expected to set a new benchmark commercially. A smaller first initial order has already been received, with an expectation of a longer series of orders as deployment scales.

Additionally, the new order is highly significant in that it demonstrates that other Communication Service Provider (CSP) verticals outside of the mobile operator vertical are implementing and deploying Clavister's technology.

"This order comes as good news in proving that our innovative virtual solutions are highly elastic and able to deploy security to a number of verticals and customer groups within the service provider space," explains President and CEO John Vestberg.

For more information, please contact:

Håkan Mattisson, CFO for Clavister Group

+46 (0)660-29 92 00

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/clavister/r/global-green-field-broadband-provider-selects-clavister-s-virtual-security-solution-for-world-wide-r,c2468831

The following files are available for download: